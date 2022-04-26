- (PLX AI) - Ponsse Q1 sales EUR 173.7 million vs. estimate EUR 175 million.
- • Operating result totalled EUR 12.5 (16.8) million, equalling 7.2 (10.3) per cent of net sales
- • Profit before taxes was EUR 14.1 (15.3) million
- • Due to suspended exports to Russia, challenges in the availability of parts and components, and intense inflation, Ponsse expects its euro-denominated operating profit to be significantly lower in 2022 than it was in 2021 (outlook released yesterday)
