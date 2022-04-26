Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of BoMill AB (189/22)

With effect from April 28, 2022, the subscription rights in BoMill AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 09, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BOMILL TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017832520 Order book ID: 255478 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 28, 2022, the paid subscription shares in BoMill AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BOMILL BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017832538 Order book ID: 255479 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB