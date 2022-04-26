- (PLX AI) - Getinge Q1 adjusted EBITA SEK 839 million vs. estimate SEK 1,020 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EPS SEK 2.11
- • Adj. EBITA dropped from SEK 1,079 million last year, when it had strong sales of ventilators amid Covid outbreaks
- • Getinge says has a strong pipeline of orders and the sales forecast for the full-year remains unchanged
- • The EBITA margin was adversely affected by lower volumes and an unfavorable product mix
- • Getinge expects to see a strong recovery in margins as volumes increase throughout the rest of the year
