Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.04.2022 | 08:31
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement - Lift Global Ventures Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement 26-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
Lift Global Ventures Plc 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
Address: Central Working Victoria, Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London, SW1W 9NF 
Telephone: + 44 (0) 203 7451 865 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
Paul Terence Gazzard (Non-Executive Chairman) 
Saqib ("Zak") Ahmed Mir (Chief Executive Officer) 
Timothy ("Tim") William Daniel (Executive Director) 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
Financial Services 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
The Company's investment strategy is to operate as an enterprise company seeking acquisition or investment 
opportunities within the financial media and technology industries. Within these broad industries, areas of focus may 
include: 
 
* Financial news websites and other forms of "new media" 
* Investment research providers 
* Financial PR, IR, design and marketing agencies 
* Production studios and visual content providers 
* Technology platforms which facilitate capital raising and/or lending 
 
The Board, and in particular the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has vast experience and an extensive network of 
contacts in the financial media and technology industries. The Directors aim to leverage these strengths to not only 
identify compelling acquisition or investment opportunities but also to advise and add value to investee companies on 
an ongoing basis. The Directors believe that, to date, no other quoted companies have fully exploited the synergistic 
opportunities from investing across the Company's target sectors. 
 
At the outset, the Directors shall consider a range of suitable opportunities meeting the general investment criteria 
outlined in this Document. If the first acquisition undertaken by the Company (or any subsequent acquisition) is 
significant, this may result in a Reverse Takeover under the AQSE Rules. In such circumstances, the Company would most 
likely become a subsidiary of the Company with a commercial operating business which the Board would operate with a 
view to returning value to shareholders. 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
Novum Securities Limited 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
91,543,334 new Ordinary Shares of 3 pence per new Ordinary Shares 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
70.51% 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
Name                  Current Shares Current % Shares on Admission Expected % on Admission 
Share Talk Ltd             5,000,000   14.71%  5,000,000      5.46% 
James Sheehan             5,000,000   14.71%  5,000,000      5.46% 
Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd 5,000,000   14.71%  5,833,333      6.37% 
Adrian Beeston             2,000,000   5.88%   2,000,000      2.18% 
Zak Mir                1,000,000   2.94%   8,333,333      10.20%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

29/04/2022

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.liftgv.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

N/A

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

N/A

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

N/A

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

N/A

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1334889 26-Apr-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334889&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.