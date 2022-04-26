Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
26.04.22
09:15 Uhr
15,300 Euro
+0,100
+0,66 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,10015,40010:24
Dow Jones News
26.04.2022 | 08:31
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its second share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2022: 

Date of purchase:                  25 April 2022 
Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:         3,297 
Highest price paid per share (GBP):         GBP12.9800 
Lowest price paid per share (GBP):          GBP12.7900 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): GBP12.8764

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 5,901,424 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 211,124,502 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

Aggregated information is set out below. 

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume 
XLON     12.8764               3,297 
BATE 
ChiX

Schedule of purchases - individual transactions 

Trading Number of Shares Price Per Share 
Transaction Time                     Transaction Reference Code 
         Venue          (GBP) 
09:48:41     XLON  99        1282.00     x8KAiMgWUa@ 
09:44:47     XLON  157       1284.00     x8KAiMgWVeUSD 
09:41:09     XLON  120       1284.00     x8KAiMgWSis 
09:33:33     XLON  102       1281.00     x8KAiMgWQxx 
09:29:50     XLON  80        1282.00     x8KAiMgWRDn 
09:27:26     XLON  135       1280.50     x8KAiMgWOk4 
09:22:37     XLON  81        1279.00     x8KAiMgWP5i 
09:19:36     XLON  82        1281.00     x8KAiMgW6t8 
09:16:44     XLON  34        1281.50     x8KAiMgW6O3 
09:16:44     XLON  75        1281.50     x8KAiMgW6O5 
09:12:37     XLON  83        1281.50     x8KAiMgW4sh 
09:09:20     XLON  95        1283.50     x8KAiMgW5nq 
09:06:40     XLON  123       1283.50     x8KAiMgW2zT 
09:02:29     XLON  91        1282.50     x8KAiMgW0l7 
08:59:40     XLON  82        1286.50     x8KAiMgW1qP 
08:59:37     XLON  6        1286.50     x8KAiMgW1sl 
08:56:44     XLON  115       1285.50     x8KAiMgWEiQ 
08:52:47     XLON  1        1282.50     x8KAiMgWFJH 
08:52:41     XLON  119       1283.00     x8KAiMgWFRv 
08:49:08     XLON  57        1287.00     x8KAiMgWDJg 
08:49:08     XLON  82        1287.00     x8KAiMgWDJi 
08:44:48     XLON  26        1287.50     x8KAiMgWBJf 
08:44:46     XLON  117       1288.50     x8KAiMgWBIa 
08:40:36     XLON  95        1289.50     x8KAiMgXsdv 
08:37:23     XLON  99        1287.50     x8KAiMgXtUc 
08:35:02     XLON  106       1294.50     x8KAiMgXrm7 
08:35:01     XLON  106       1295.00     x8KAiMgXrpg 
08:32:59     XLON  139       1295.50     x8KAiMgXoDx 
08:31:47     XLON  121       1296.00     x8KAiMgXpbU 
08:30:19     XLON  154       1298.00     x8KAiMgXpuc 
08:18:53     XLON  147       1297.00     x8KAiMgXyGJ 
08:18:53     XLON  22        1297.00     x8KAiMgXyGL 
08:14:41     XLON  80        1291.00     x8KAiMgXwEs 
08:12:46     XLON  86        1290.50     x8KAiMgXxss 
08:10:15     XLON  180       1292.50     x8KAiMgXuYf

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  157473 
EQS News ID:  1334885 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334885&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

TRAVIS PERKINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.