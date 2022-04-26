DJ Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its second share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2022:

Date of purchase: 25 April 2022 Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 3,297 Highest price paid per share (GBP): GBP12.9800 Lowest price paid per share (GBP): GBP12.7900 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): GBP12.8764

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 5,901,424 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 211,124,502 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

Aggregated information is set out below.

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume XLON 12.8764 3,297 BATE ChiX

Schedule of purchases - individual transactions

Trading Number of Shares Price Per Share Transaction Time Transaction Reference Code Venue (GBP) 09:48:41 XLON 99 1282.00 x8KAiMgWUa@ 09:44:47 XLON 157 1284.00 x8KAiMgWVeUSD 09:41:09 XLON 120 1284.00 x8KAiMgWSis 09:33:33 XLON 102 1281.00 x8KAiMgWQxx 09:29:50 XLON 80 1282.00 x8KAiMgWRDn 09:27:26 XLON 135 1280.50 x8KAiMgWOk4 09:22:37 XLON 81 1279.00 x8KAiMgWP5i 09:19:36 XLON 82 1281.00 x8KAiMgW6t8 09:16:44 XLON 34 1281.50 x8KAiMgW6O3 09:16:44 XLON 75 1281.50 x8KAiMgW6O5 09:12:37 XLON 83 1281.50 x8KAiMgW4sh 09:09:20 XLON 95 1283.50 x8KAiMgW5nq 09:06:40 XLON 123 1283.50 x8KAiMgW2zT 09:02:29 XLON 91 1282.50 x8KAiMgW0l7 08:59:40 XLON 82 1286.50 x8KAiMgW1qP 08:59:37 XLON 6 1286.50 x8KAiMgW1sl 08:56:44 XLON 115 1285.50 x8KAiMgWEiQ 08:52:47 XLON 1 1282.50 x8KAiMgWFJH 08:52:41 XLON 119 1283.00 x8KAiMgWFRv 08:49:08 XLON 57 1287.00 x8KAiMgWDJg 08:49:08 XLON 82 1287.00 x8KAiMgWDJi 08:44:48 XLON 26 1287.50 x8KAiMgWBJf 08:44:46 XLON 117 1288.50 x8KAiMgWBIa 08:40:36 XLON 95 1289.50 x8KAiMgXsdv 08:37:23 XLON 99 1287.50 x8KAiMgXtUc 08:35:02 XLON 106 1294.50 x8KAiMgXrm7 08:35:01 XLON 106 1295.00 x8KAiMgXrpg 08:32:59 XLON 139 1295.50 x8KAiMgXoDx 08:31:47 XLON 121 1296.00 x8KAiMgXpbU 08:30:19 XLON 154 1298.00 x8KAiMgXpuc 08:18:53 XLON 147 1297.00 x8KAiMgXyGJ 08:18:53 XLON 22 1297.00 x8KAiMgXyGL 08:14:41 XLON 80 1291.00 x8KAiMgXwEs 08:12:46 XLON 86 1290.50 x8KAiMgXxss 08:10:15 XLON 180 1292.50 x8KAiMgXuYf

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

