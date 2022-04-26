DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 April 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175,000 75,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.182 GBP0.998 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.162 GBP0.982 GBP0.988211 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.170435

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 708,984,599 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7471 1.174 XDUB 08:27:41 00058434119TRLO0 6131 1.182 XDUB 08:56:31 00058437343TRLO0 2070 1.180 XDUB 08:56:51 00058437375TRLO0 2777 1.180 XDUB 08:56:51 00058437376TRLO0 1923 1.180 XDUB 08:56:51 00058437377TRLO0 7450 1.182 XDUB 09:12:14 00058438570TRLO0 2110 1.180 XDUB 09:12:14 00058438571TRLO0 2800 1.180 XDUB 09:12:14 00058438572TRLO0 1503 1.180 XDUB 09:12:14 00058438573TRLO0 1148 1.180 XDUB 09:12:14 00058438574TRLO0 1750 1.180 XDUB 09:12:14 00058438575TRLO0 1750 1.182 XDUB 09:12:14 00058438576TRLO0 1150 1.182 XDUB 09:12:14 00058438577TRLO0 687 1.178 XDUB 09:48:33 00058441231TRLO0 3260 1.178 XDUB 09:48:33 00058441232TRLO0 2059 1.178 XDUB 09:48:33 00058441233TRLO0 393 1.178 XDUB 09:48:33 00058441234TRLO0 1750 1.180 XDUB 09:48:33 00058441235TRLO0 1178 1.180 XDUB 09:48:33 00058441236TRLO0 5000 1.172 XDUB 10:00:03 00058442129TRLO0 1896 1.172 XDUB 10:00:03 00058442130TRLO0 434 1.168 XDUB 10:16:13 00058443131TRLO0 4549 1.168 XDUB 10:16:13 00058443132TRLO0 1564 1.168 XDUB 10:16:13 00058443133TRLO0 1288 1.168 XDUB 10:33:23 00058444232TRLO0 600 1.168 XDUB 10:33:23 00058444233TRLO0 467 1.168 XDUB 10:33:23 00058444234TRLO0 31 1.170 XDUB 11:22:23 00058447100TRLO0 4256 1.170 XDUB 11:22:23 00058447101TRLO0 1187 1.170 XDUB 11:22:23 00058447102TRLO0 1090 1.170 XDUB 11:22:23 00058447103TRLO0 742 1.170 XDUB 11:39:43 00058447868TRLO0 376 1.170 XDUB 11:39:43 00058447869TRLO0 1750 1.168 XDUB 11:45:23 00058448215TRLO0 1101 1.168 XDUB 11:45:23 00058448216TRLO0 2335 1.168 XDUB 11:58:33 00058448738TRLO0 310 1.168 XDUB 11:58:33 00058448739TRLO0 6249 1.166 XDUB 12:10:08 00058449258TRLO0 1750 1.166 XDUB 12:10:08 00058449259TRLO0 1755 1.166 XDUB 12:10:08 00058449260TRLO0 3217 1.162 XDUB 12:18:33 00058449731TRLO0 1655 1.162 XDUB 12:18:33 00058449732TRLO0 1129 1.166 XDUB 12:55:49 00058452045TRLO0 1160 1.166 XDUB 12:56:37 00058452086TRLO0 2122 1.166 XDUB 13:03:51 00058452417TRLO0 206 1.164 XDUB 13:17:33 00058453182TRLO0 1344 1.164 XDUB 13:17:33 00058453183TRLO0 807 1.164 XDUB 13:17:33 00058453184TRLO0 5110 1.164 XDUB 13:17:33 00058453185TRLO0 73 1.164 XDUB 13:17:33 00058453186TRLO0 512 1.164 XDUB 13:35:53 00058454367TRLO0 168 1.164 XDUB 13:35:53 00058454368TRLO0 26 1.164 XDUB 13:35:53 00058454369TRLO0 2199 1.164 XDUB 13:38:03 00058454454TRLO0 1117 1.164 XDUB 13:38:03 00058454455TRLO0 25 1.164 XDUB 13:42:03 00058454615TRLO0 480 1.164 XDUB 13:42:03 00058454616TRLO0 3217 1.164 XDUB 13:42:03 00058454617TRLO0 441 1.164 XDUB 13:42:03 00058454618TRLO0 313 1.166 XDUB 14:29:39 00058457729TRLO0 1254 1.166 XDUB 14:29:39 00058457730TRLO0 1751 1.166 XDUB 14:29:39 00058457731TRLO0 643 1.166 XDUB 14:29:39 00058457732TRLO0 246 1.168 XDUB 14:32:13 00058458500TRLO0 1043 1.170 XDUB 14:46:49 00058459872TRLO0 1169 1.170 XDUB 14:46:49 00058459873TRLO0 2669 1.166 XDUB 14:47:16 00058459918TRLO0 3964 1.166 XDUB 14:52:46 00058460419TRLO0 646 1.166 XDUB 14:52:46 00058460420TRLO0 646 1.166 XDUB 14:52:46 00058460421TRLO0 502 1.166 XDUB 14:52:46 00058460422TRLO0 6642 1.166 XDUB 15:02:51 00058461431TRLO0 1750 1.166 XDUB 15:08:51 00058462108TRLO0 4463 1.166 XDUB 15:08:51 00058462109TRLO0 716 1.166 XDUB 15:08:51 00058462110TRLO0 392 1.166 XDUB 15:08:51 00058462111TRLO0 3796 1.162 XDUB 15:20:12 00058463328TRLO0 935 1.162 XDUB 15:20:12 00058463329TRLO0 1604 1.162 XDUB 15:20:12 00058463330TRLO0 1091 1.172 XDUB 15:37:20 00058465841TRLO0 2431 1.172 XDUB 15:37:20 00058465842TRLO0 6255 1.172 XDUB 15:39:13 00058466067TRLO0 1750 1.168 XDUB 15:47:36 00058467044TRLO0 1750 1.166 XDUB 15:55:11 00058467866TRLO0 1112 1.166 XDUB 15:55:11 00058467867TRLO0 342 1.164 XDUB 15:57:36 00058468131TRLO0 807 1.164 XDUB 15:57:36 00058468132TRLO0 3223 1.166 XDUB 16:05:20 00058468759TRLO0 715 1.168 XDUB 16:05:20 00058468760TRLO0 1858 1.168 XDUB 16:05:20 00058468761TRLO0 1165 1.168 XDUB 16:05:20 00058468762TRLO0 120 1.168 XDUB 16:05:20 00058468763TRLO0 657 1.168 XDUB 16:07:13 00058468933TRLO0 1580 1.168 XDUB 16:07:13 00058468934TRLO0 1901 1.168 XDUB 16:08:13 00058469005TRLO0 1 1.168 XDUB 16:13:31 00058469555TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1610 98.90 XLON 08:28:05 00058434162TRLO0 2000 99.00 XLON 08:30:47 00058434395TRLO0 4124 99.60 XLON 08:37:30 00058435055TRLO0 2000 99.60 XLON 08:37:50 00058435129TRLO0 2283 99.70 XLON 08:37:50 00058435130TRLO0 126 99.70 XLON 08:37:50 00058435131TRLO0 1989 99.80 XLON 08:37:50 00058435132TRLO0 2000 99.60 XLON 08:53:50 00058437102TRLO0 3867 99.50 XLON 08:56:50 00058437373TRLO0 2000 99.70 XLON 08:56:50 00058437374TRLO0 2000 99.60 XLON 09:48:33 00058441230TRLO0 2000 99.40 XLON 09:48:33 00058441237TRLO0 3914 98.70 XLON 09:57:18 00058441938TRLO0 2000 98.50 XLON 10:29:18 00058443968TRLO0 2000 98.70 XLON 11:14:47 00058446624TRLO0 1300 98.70 XLON 11:14:47 00058446625TRLO0 1013 98.60 XLON 11:45:16 00058448204TRLO0 2810 98.60 XLON 11:45:16 00058448205TRLO0 3773 98.30 XLON 12:10:08 00058449261TRLO0 1831 98.30 XLON 12:43:28 00058451393TRLO0 875 98.30 XLON 12:43:28 00058451394TRLO0 3229 98.30 XLON 12:43:33 00058451413TRLO0 3978 98.30 XLON 13:50:34 00058455147TRLO0 187 98.30 XLON 14:05:56 00058456053TRLO0 3798 98.30 XLON 14:20:10 00058456972TRLO0 2 98.30 XLON 14:21:42 00058457050TRLO0 18 98.30 XLON 14:21:47 00058457057TRLO0 4502 98.60 XLON 14:46:49 00058459870TRLO0 2000 98.70 XLON 14:46:49 00058459871TRLO0 2748 98.20 XLON 15:13:07 00058462605TRLO0 2000 98.40 XLON 15:51:43 00058467439TRLO0 1761 98.40 XLON 15:51:43 00058467440TRLO0 1794 98.40 XLON 16:05:57 00058468830TRLO0 1156 98.50 XLON 16:13:27 00058469553TRLO0 714 98.50 XLON 16:13:31 00058469556TRLO0 617 98.50 XLON 16:13:31 00058469557TRLO0 189 98.50 XLON 16:13:31 00058469558TRLO0 792 98.50 XLON 16:14:04 00058469597TRLO0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 157471 EQS News ID: 1334821 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334821&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)