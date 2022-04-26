Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.04.2022
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
26.04.22
08:03 Uhr
1,170 Euro
+0,008
+0,69 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
26.04.2022 | 08:31
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 April 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175,000     75,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.182     GBP0.998 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.162     GBP0.982 
 
                                    GBP0.988211 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.170435

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 708,984,599 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7471       1.174         XDUB      08:27:41      00058434119TRLO0 
6131       1.182         XDUB      08:56:31      00058437343TRLO0 
2070       1.180         XDUB      08:56:51      00058437375TRLO0 
2777       1.180         XDUB      08:56:51      00058437376TRLO0 
1923       1.180         XDUB      08:56:51      00058437377TRLO0 
7450       1.182         XDUB      09:12:14      00058438570TRLO0 
2110       1.180         XDUB      09:12:14      00058438571TRLO0 
2800       1.180         XDUB      09:12:14      00058438572TRLO0 
1503       1.180         XDUB      09:12:14      00058438573TRLO0 
1148       1.180         XDUB      09:12:14      00058438574TRLO0 
1750       1.180         XDUB      09:12:14      00058438575TRLO0 
1750       1.182         XDUB      09:12:14      00058438576TRLO0 
1150       1.182         XDUB      09:12:14      00058438577TRLO0 
687       1.178         XDUB      09:48:33      00058441231TRLO0 
3260       1.178         XDUB      09:48:33      00058441232TRLO0 
2059       1.178         XDUB      09:48:33      00058441233TRLO0 
393       1.178         XDUB      09:48:33      00058441234TRLO0 
1750       1.180         XDUB      09:48:33      00058441235TRLO0 
1178       1.180         XDUB      09:48:33      00058441236TRLO0 
5000       1.172         XDUB      10:00:03      00058442129TRLO0 
1896       1.172         XDUB      10:00:03      00058442130TRLO0 
434       1.168         XDUB      10:16:13      00058443131TRLO0 
4549       1.168         XDUB      10:16:13      00058443132TRLO0 
1564       1.168         XDUB      10:16:13      00058443133TRLO0 
1288       1.168         XDUB      10:33:23      00058444232TRLO0 
600       1.168         XDUB      10:33:23      00058444233TRLO0 
467       1.168         XDUB      10:33:23      00058444234TRLO0 
31        1.170         XDUB      11:22:23      00058447100TRLO0 
4256       1.170         XDUB      11:22:23      00058447101TRLO0 
1187       1.170         XDUB      11:22:23      00058447102TRLO0 
1090       1.170         XDUB      11:22:23      00058447103TRLO0 
742       1.170         XDUB      11:39:43      00058447868TRLO0 
376       1.170         XDUB      11:39:43      00058447869TRLO0 
1750       1.168         XDUB      11:45:23      00058448215TRLO0 
1101       1.168         XDUB      11:45:23      00058448216TRLO0 
2335       1.168         XDUB      11:58:33      00058448738TRLO0 
310       1.168         XDUB      11:58:33      00058448739TRLO0 
6249       1.166         XDUB      12:10:08      00058449258TRLO0 
1750       1.166         XDUB      12:10:08      00058449259TRLO0 
1755       1.166         XDUB      12:10:08      00058449260TRLO0 
3217       1.162         XDUB      12:18:33      00058449731TRLO0 
1655       1.162         XDUB      12:18:33      00058449732TRLO0 
1129       1.166         XDUB      12:55:49      00058452045TRLO0 
1160       1.166         XDUB      12:56:37      00058452086TRLO0 
2122       1.166         XDUB      13:03:51      00058452417TRLO0 
206       1.164         XDUB      13:17:33      00058453182TRLO0 
1344       1.164         XDUB      13:17:33      00058453183TRLO0 
807       1.164         XDUB      13:17:33      00058453184TRLO0 
5110       1.164         XDUB      13:17:33      00058453185TRLO0 
73        1.164         XDUB      13:17:33      00058453186TRLO0 
512       1.164         XDUB      13:35:53      00058454367TRLO0 
168       1.164         XDUB      13:35:53      00058454368TRLO0 
26        1.164         XDUB      13:35:53      00058454369TRLO0 
2199       1.164         XDUB      13:38:03      00058454454TRLO0 
1117       1.164         XDUB      13:38:03      00058454455TRLO0 
25        1.164         XDUB      13:42:03      00058454615TRLO0 
480       1.164         XDUB      13:42:03      00058454616TRLO0 
3217       1.164         XDUB      13:42:03      00058454617TRLO0 
441       1.164         XDUB      13:42:03      00058454618TRLO0 
313       1.166         XDUB      14:29:39      00058457729TRLO0 
1254       1.166         XDUB      14:29:39      00058457730TRLO0 
1751       1.166         XDUB      14:29:39      00058457731TRLO0 
643       1.166         XDUB      14:29:39      00058457732TRLO0 
246       1.168         XDUB      14:32:13      00058458500TRLO0 
1043       1.170         XDUB      14:46:49      00058459872TRLO0 
1169       1.170         XDUB      14:46:49      00058459873TRLO0 
2669       1.166         XDUB      14:47:16      00058459918TRLO0 
3964       1.166         XDUB      14:52:46      00058460419TRLO0 
646       1.166         XDUB      14:52:46      00058460420TRLO0 
646       1.166         XDUB      14:52:46      00058460421TRLO0 
502       1.166         XDUB      14:52:46      00058460422TRLO0 
6642       1.166         XDUB      15:02:51      00058461431TRLO0 
1750       1.166         XDUB      15:08:51      00058462108TRLO0 
4463       1.166         XDUB      15:08:51      00058462109TRLO0 
716       1.166         XDUB      15:08:51      00058462110TRLO0 
392       1.166         XDUB      15:08:51      00058462111TRLO0 
3796       1.162         XDUB      15:20:12      00058463328TRLO0 
935       1.162         XDUB      15:20:12      00058463329TRLO0 
1604       1.162         XDUB      15:20:12      00058463330TRLO0 
1091       1.172         XDUB      15:37:20      00058465841TRLO0 
2431       1.172         XDUB      15:37:20      00058465842TRLO0 
6255       1.172         XDUB      15:39:13      00058466067TRLO0 
1750       1.168         XDUB      15:47:36      00058467044TRLO0 
1750       1.166         XDUB      15:55:11      00058467866TRLO0 
1112       1.166         XDUB      15:55:11      00058467867TRLO0 
342       1.164         XDUB      15:57:36      00058468131TRLO0 
807       1.164         XDUB      15:57:36      00058468132TRLO0 
3223       1.166         XDUB      16:05:20      00058468759TRLO0 
715       1.168         XDUB      16:05:20      00058468760TRLO0 
1858       1.168         XDUB      16:05:20      00058468761TRLO0 
1165       1.168         XDUB      16:05:20      00058468762TRLO0 
120       1.168         XDUB      16:05:20      00058468763TRLO0 
657       1.168         XDUB      16:07:13      00058468933TRLO0 
1580       1.168         XDUB      16:07:13      00058468934TRLO0 
1901       1.168         XDUB      16:08:13      00058469005TRLO0 
1        1.168         XDUB      16:13:31      00058469555TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1610       98.90         XLON      08:28:05      00058434162TRLO0 
2000       99.00         XLON      08:30:47      00058434395TRLO0 
4124       99.60         XLON      08:37:30      00058435055TRLO0 
2000       99.60         XLON      08:37:50      00058435129TRLO0 
2283       99.70         XLON      08:37:50      00058435130TRLO0 
126       99.70         XLON      08:37:50      00058435131TRLO0 
1989       99.80         XLON      08:37:50      00058435132TRLO0 
2000       99.60         XLON      08:53:50      00058437102TRLO0 
3867       99.50         XLON      08:56:50      00058437373TRLO0 
2000       99.70         XLON      08:56:50      00058437374TRLO0 
2000       99.60         XLON      09:48:33      00058441230TRLO0 
2000       99.40         XLON      09:48:33      00058441237TRLO0 
3914       98.70         XLON      09:57:18      00058441938TRLO0 
2000       98.50         XLON      10:29:18      00058443968TRLO0 
2000       98.70         XLON      11:14:47      00058446624TRLO0 
1300       98.70         XLON      11:14:47      00058446625TRLO0 
1013       98.60         XLON      11:45:16      00058448204TRLO0 
2810       98.60         XLON      11:45:16      00058448205TRLO0 
3773       98.30         XLON      12:10:08      00058449261TRLO0 
1831       98.30         XLON      12:43:28      00058451393TRLO0 
875       98.30         XLON      12:43:28      00058451394TRLO0 
3229       98.30         XLON      12:43:33      00058451413TRLO0 
3978       98.30         XLON      13:50:34      00058455147TRLO0 
187       98.30         XLON      14:05:56      00058456053TRLO0 
3798       98.30         XLON      14:20:10      00058456972TRLO0 
2        98.30         XLON      14:21:42      00058457050TRLO0 
18        98.30         XLON      14:21:47      00058457057TRLO0 
4502       98.60         XLON      14:46:49      00058459870TRLO0 
2000       98.70         XLON      14:46:49      00058459871TRLO0 
2748       98.20         XLON      15:13:07      00058462605TRLO0 
2000       98.40         XLON      15:51:43      00058467439TRLO0 
1761       98.40         XLON      15:51:43      00058467440TRLO0 
1794       98.40         XLON      16:05:57      00058468830TRLO0 
1156       98.50         XLON      16:13:27      00058469553TRLO0 
714       98.50         XLON      16:13:31      00058469556TRLO0 
617       98.50         XLON      16:13:31      00058469557TRLO0 
189       98.50         XLON      16:13:31      00058469558TRLO0 
792       98.50         XLON      16:14:04      00058469597TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  157471 
EQS News ID:  1334821 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334821&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
