Marketing integration and premium trading signals seal deal between Vantage and Signal Centre

LONDON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning, multi-asset broker Vantage has signed a new partnership with professional trading signals provider Signal Centre.

This new partnership will see daily trade ideas, produced by experienced analysts and market professionals, delivered directly to Vantage's clients through a new Hubspot integration and Signal Centre's dedicated Telegram service.

With clear entry and exit points, key target levels and transparent strategies this new product offering is well aligned with Vantage's objectives to provide simple and intuitive trading tools to their clients to deliver a market-leading trading experience.

The signals will be available in 8 languages including Arabic, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and English and across all asset classes, including single stocks and are displayed using powerful visualisations that clearly guide traders through the decision-making process.

Steve O'Hare, CEO Signal Centre, comments;

"Vantage is a recognised name in the forex trading market, delivering a transparent trading experience and highly personal service to their clients across 172 countries. Being authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Signal Centre is well aligned with the values of Vantage. It was an exciting development to integrate our signals with Hubspot and we look forward to expanding our support to help Vantage's clients in their trading journey."

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy Officer at Vantage says;

"I am delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Signal Centre in offering our clients an even more optimal trading experience with new trading opportunities. Our traders are always looking to be one step ahead of their peers, and are always on the hunt for more sources of analysis, more investment opportunities and better risk management. This is a strategic move for Vantage, and we look forward to seeing Signal Centre becoming a popular analysis tool for our global clients."

Vantage is the most recent broker to integrate Signal Centre's products following the acquisition by Acuity Trading in 2021; taking advantage of the enhanced AI technology, design, multiple languages and delivery channels including MT4/5, email and Telegram. Signal Centre's products are also available to Vantage Plus clients.

Singal Centre and Acuity Trading solutions can also be integrated across marketing platforms including MetaQuotes, Marketo, Salesforce Pardot, Solitics, SharpSpring, blueshift and more.

About Vantage

Vantage group of companies are global, multi-asset brokers offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, and Cryptocurrencies.

With more than 10 years of market experience, Vantage now has over 1,000 staff across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem and a faster and simple trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities, in a faster and simpler manner.

Be empowered to trade on market opportunities when you trade smarter @vantage.

About Signal Centre

Signal Centre is an FCA Regulated provider of independent technical analysis and market research. Founded in 2010 as PIA First, Signal Centre was created in 2018 to focus on the analytical research arm of PIA First and its expansion into the retail trading platform arena to meet the need for high quality, timely and accurate market analysis with clear, structured trade ideas and signals created by expert traders & analysts.

Signal Centre's award-winning, multi-asset signals, strategy and analysis are available in multiple languages and via multiple delivery channels including MT4/5, API, widgets, email and instant messaging services such as Telegram, Facebook, Whatsapp, WeChat and SMS.

About Acuity Trading

Acuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha-generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity's team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experiences. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT/5, plug and play widgets and third-party automation services.

