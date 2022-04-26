

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Canon Inc. (CAJ), an imaging equipment maker, on Tuesday posted a rise in its earnings for the first quarter, amidst a rise in sales, particularly due to rising prices of products and depreciation of the yen.



The Group has also raised its guidance for the fiscal 2022.



For the quarter ended in March, the company reported a net income of 45.97 billion yen or 43.96 yen per share, compared with 44.45 billion yen or 42.50 yen per share, reported for the same period last year.



The Group generated a pretax profit of 67.69 billion yen, versus 66.04 billion yen, posted for the same quarter of 2021. It also registered a rise in its operating profit at 76.14 billion yen as against 70.56 billion yen.



For the March quarter, the Group's other income (deductions) decreased by 3.9 billion yen, on year-on-year basis to a loss of 8.4 billion yen, mainly due to valuation losses on securities and currency exchange losses from liabilities denominated in foreign currencies.



Canon registered its net sales for the quarter at 879.35 billion yen, higher than 842.65 billion yen, posted for the first three-month period of previous year.



Citing the influence of currency exchange rates and increasing product supply, For fiscal 2022, the company raised the guidance.



For the year, it now expects net income of 252 billion yen against its previous outlook for 245 billion yen. Sales outlook also stands increased from 3.87 trillion yen to 3.98 trillion yen.







