AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY (TPXY) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Apr-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY

DEALING DATE: 25/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 11643.8784

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1586019

CODE: TPXY

ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXY Sequence No.: 157562 EQS News ID: 1335175 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

