Etihad Airways First to Adopt IBS Software's New iFly Corporate Solution for Premium Corporate Partners

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software, a worldwide leader of SaaS solutions to the travel industry and Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, have launched iFly Corporate to transform the airline's corporate flyer experience.

iFly Corporate will allow Etihad to manage multiple corporate accounts with a one-stop solution, that enables direct distribution by replacing intermediaries and ensuring corporate customer retention.

Etihad's partners will now benefit from a self-service corporate travel solution, that provides a seamless booking experience across multiple platforms, through integration with Etihad's Passenger Service Systems and the end-user's HR systems.

Premium partners will also be able to unlock exclusive discounts including extra baggage, bonus miles and priority check-in for all bookings. A configurable business rules engine will help Etihad corporates to manage user profiles and travel agreements, while ensuring compliance with employee travel policies.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo Etihad Airways, said: "Etihad launched iFly Corporate to take our corporate solutions to the next level as business travel returns. The holistic solution will both streamline our internal operations and benefit our customers' corporate experience - and we are looking forward to a continued partnership with IBS Software on our joint mission to modernize the air travel experience."

Vijay R Chakravarthy, Vice President, IBS Software, said: "We are proud to be working with Etihad as the launch customer of our pioneering iFly Corporate product. The solution will further elevate Etihad's corporate services, helping the airline to enhance cost savings, policy compliance and integrated corporate loyalty. We are excited to embark on the journey into the next generation of corporate travel solutions with Etihad and believe this will be a prosperous partnership for both companies."

Find out more about IBS Software's innovative iFly Corporate solution.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover flight & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/ .

For media enquiries, please email the Corporate Communications team: CorpComm@ibsplc.com.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad is recognised as one of the world's leading airlines in response to COVID-19 and was the first airline in the world to fully vaccinate its crew on board.

Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time, and through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

To learn more, visit https://www.etihad.com.

