DJ Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.2411

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11520817

CODE: DIGE LN

ISIN: LU2023678878

