- (PLX AI) - Ringkjøbing Landbobank shares rose more than 6% as analysts at Carnegie said the Danish bank is poised to upgrade its guidance imminently.
- • Peer Sydbank reported better-than-expected earnings and lifted its own outlook yesterday after market close
- • Ringkjøbing Landbobank is on track to deliver an excellent first quarter, which, in line with already disclosed peer numbers, is set to show high lending growth and strong net commission income generation, Carnegie said
- • Ringkjøbing Landbobank is banking at its best, with some of the best operating metrics in Europe, Carnegie said, lifting its price target to DKK 820 from DKK 800, but maintaining a hold rating on high valuation
- • Meanwhile, Sydbank was up 5%
- • Danish banks are finally enjoying some tailwind and Sydbank is well placed to continue to capture that, Carnegie said
