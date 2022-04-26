DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 37.6029

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35491365

CODE: NRJU LN

ISIN: FR0010524777

