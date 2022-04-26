Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.04.2022
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

London, April 26

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

26 April 2022

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Thursday, 31 March 2022, which was announced on Friday, 1 April 2022, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 March 2022, expected to be on or after Friday, 27 May 2022.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.