

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swedesboro, New Jersey-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling around 120,872 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O103, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The recalled ground beef products were produced from February 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022. These products bear establishment number 'EST. 46841' inside the USDA mark of inspection. The affected items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The recall was initiated after the problem was discovered during routine FSIS testing of imported products.



Many clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) such as O103 because it is harder to identify than STEC O157:H7. People can become ill from STECs 2-8 days (average of 3-4 days) after consuming the organism.



Most people infected with STEC O103 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.







