- (PLX AI) - Probi shares fell 7% after first-quarter earnings revealed weak sales performance in the Americas.
- • Probi Q1 revenue was SEK 155 million vs. estimate SEK 181 million, with weakness mostly coming from the Americas, while EMEA and APAC were flat from a year ago
- • The results should mean a consensus cut of 5%, but analyst estimates may come down a few percentage points more to reflect a more cautious stance, analysts at SEB said
PROBI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de