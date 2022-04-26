Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.04.2022
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 
Lang & Schwarz
26.04.22
12:30 Uhr
6,100 Euro
-6,100
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
26.04.2022 | 11:31
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results 26-Apr-2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) announces MMK 
          Board of Directors decisions, which were adopted by absentee voting on 25 April 2022. 
          At the meeting, the Board made the following decisions, among others: 
          1. Preliminary approve 2021 MMK Integrated Annual Report; 
MMK board meeting 
results      2. Considering the geopolitical situation and mandatory termination of the powers of a number of 
          the Board members, to cancel the earlier decision of MMK's Board of Directors dated 25.03.2022 
          (Minutes No.13) "On convening an Annual General Meeting of MMK's shareholders" on 27 May 2022; 
26 april 2022   3. To hold an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in absentia and set the deadline for 
          receipt of voting ballots on 30 June 2022; 
Magnitogorsk, 
Russia         -- Postal address for delivery of completed ballots: 212, Karl Marks Prospect, 
            Magnitogorsk, 455008, Branch of STATUS Registrar; 
            -- The website address where the electronic form of the voting ballot can be completed: 
            https://online.rostatus.ru/; 
            -- The e-mail address to which the persons entitled to participate at the AGM can send 
            their completed voting ballots: shareholder@mmk.ru. 
          4. To approve 6 June 2022 (at the close of business) as the cut-off date for inclusion in the 
          shareholder register for the AGM. 
 
 
 
Investor Relations 
Department 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
Communications 
Department 
 
Dmitriy Kuchumov 
+7 (499) 238-26-13 
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 157714 
EQS News ID:  1335513 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1335513&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2022 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
