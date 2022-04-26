MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2022
London, April 26
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
(the "Company")
26 April 2022
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2022
The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc fact sheet as at 31 March 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8732
Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
