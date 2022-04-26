FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will publish a press release detailing first quarter 2022 results and conduct a conference call on May 11, 2022.

The first quarter 2022 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (12:00 pm Central European Time). The conference call is scheduled to begin at 7:30 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (1:30 pm Central European Time).

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the conference call operator at the appropriate number listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Participant conference call dial-in numbers:

United Kingdom: +44.20.8610.3526

United States: +1.646.307.1951

Switzerland: +41.43.210.51.60

Spain: +34.910.489.955

Norway: +47.57.98.94.27

Luxembourg: +352.27.86.77.64

Hong Kong: +852.5808.0608

Germany: +49.69.97533134

France: +33.1.73.02.31.30

Denmark: +45.70.71.71.73

Canada: +1.647.360.0158

The participant passcode for the call is: 1754204

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://streams.eventcdn.net/freyer/2022q1 on a listen-only basis. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.freyrbattery.com/events-and-presentations/Events-Calendar/default.aspx.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR's mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland, and the United States. FREYR intends to deliver up to 43 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and up to 83 GWh annual capacity by 2028. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005452/en/

Contacts:

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

Vice President, Investor Relations

jeffrey.spittel@freyrbattery.com

Tel: (+1) 281-222-0161

Media contact:

Katrin Berntsen

Vice President, Communication and Public Affairs

katrin.berntsen@freyrbattery.com

Tel: (+47) 9920 54 570