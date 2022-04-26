Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (OTCQB: MRIRF) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Fall 2021 drilling campaign at King Tut Gold Project ('King Tut" or the "Project") in the Abitibi region, Québec, Canada. Significant grades include 7.07 g/t Au over 1.00 m from drill hole TUT-21-032 in a newly discovered gold zone (the Luxor Gold Zone) and 7.61 g/t g/t Au over 0.75 m within the known mineralized area from drill hole TUT-21-023. All assays from the Fall 2021 drill campaign at King Tut have been received and reported. Figure 1 shows the location of the discussed drill holes with their significant intersects. Composited gold grades are resumed in Table 1. Collar coordinates and drill holes information are listed in Table 2.

TUT-21-032, which returned the above-mentioned promising grades of the campaign, is located 700 m South-West from the King Tut showing, along the Main King Tut trend (Figure 1). This drill hole is isolated and thus defines a new gold zone (Luxor Zone) on its own. Gold in TUT-21-032 is associated to a silicified tourmaline-carbonate-pyrite brecciated zone which marks the contact between relatively ductile tuffs and more competent andesite unit (Figure 2). Fall 2021 drill holes in the heart of the known King Tut showing delivered several similar gold-bearing geological conditions to TUT-21-032. Every drill hole along the Main King Tut Trend intersected evidence of an intense deformation corridor: intensely sheared zones, complex folding of S1 and pervasive sericite-carbonate-silica alterations. As shown on Figure 1, TUT-21-032 also cuts a West-South-West lineament interpreted from the magnetic susceptibility maps. Hence, this drill hole, being isolated but potentially cross-cutting two major structures and exhibiting typical gold-bearing hydrothermal mineralization known in greenstone belts, represents a highly prospective discovery for the Company.







Figure 1: Fall 2021 drill holes and significant assays results

Figure 2: TUT-21-032 intersection

In addition to TUT-21-032's Luxor zone, gold grades were also found in TUT-21-030 which targeted the Audet-Ouest showing vicinity. TUT-21-030 intercepted 1.68 g/t Au over 1.50 m and 0.32 g/t Au over 7.50 m at 150 m East of the known surface occurrences from Audet-Ouest showing. These intersections and the historical surface gold values from the showing are aligned along a West-South-West lineament interpreted from the magnetic susceptibility maps (Figure 1). This lineament, from now mentioned as the Audet-Ouest trend, is unexplored and TUT-21-030 gold grades are the first drilling results over it. The rest of the Fall 2021 drilling results are located within the known King Tut showing.

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) GxT TUT-21-032 56.50 57.50 1.00 7.07 0.80 7.07 88.00 89.00 1.00 0.40 0.10 0.40 61.50 64.50 3.00 0.30 0.10 0.90 TUT-21-023 102.55 103.30 0.75 7.61 0.50 5.71 63.00 66.00 3.00 0.82 0.20 2.45 127.50 137.00 9.50 0.50 0.12 4.78 Including 127.50 130.10 2.60 0.93 0.12 2.42 TUT-21-021 41.00 45.00 4.00 0.99 0.22 3.95 52.50 53.80 1.30 1.21 0.10 1.57 TUT-21-033 116.00 121.00 5.00 0.64 0.24 3.18 TUT-21-024 382.40 383.90 1.50 1.86 0.40 2.79 240.00 243.00 3.00 0.33 0.15 1.00 154.30 155.80 1.50 0.58 0.30 0.87 247.00 249.00 2.00 0.40 0.27 0.80 TUT-21-030 192.00 193.50 1.50 1.68 0.20 2.51 147.00 154.50 7.50 0.32 0.04 2.41 95.00 96.00 1.00 0.49 0.30 0.49 TUT-21-031 69.50 78.20 8.70 0.24 0.16 2.05 TUT-21-022 80.20 89.05 8.85 0.28 0.16 2.46 Including 80.20 85.50 5.30 0.42 0.19 2.22 Including 82.70 85.50 2.80 0.63 0.19 1.77 TUT-21-029 238.30 238.80 0.50 3.56 0.30 1.78 43.45 47.60 4.15 0.29 0.11 1.20 211.10 213.50 2.40 0.34 0.10 0.82 241.20 243.00 1.80 0.28 0.16 0.51 TUT-21-027 33.50 38.00 4.50 0.35 0.14 1.56 58.95 61.00 2.05 0.31 0.10 0.63

Table 1: Fall 2021 drilling results

Drill hole Azimut Dip Final length (m) UTM NAD83 EAST UTM NAD83 NORTH Elevation TUT-21-020 145 -45 171 680206 5427223 321 TUT-21-021 145 -45 175 679599 5426879 321 TUT-21-022 145 -45 144 679912 5427035 321 TUT-21-023 145 -45 113 680225 5427191 321 TUT-21-024 145 -45 82 680539 5427347 321 TUT-21-025 145 -45 51 680852 5427502 321 TUT-21-026 145 -45 20 681166 5427658 321 TUT-21-027 145 -45 -11 681479 5427814 321 TUT-21-028 145 -45 -42 681793 5427970 321 TUT-21-029 145 -45 -73 682106 5428126 321 TUT-21-030 145 -45 -104 682419 5428281 321 TUT-21-031 145 -45 -135 682733 5428437 321 TUT-21-032 145 -45 -166 683046 5428593 321 TUT-21-033 145 -45 -197 683360 5428749 321 TUT-21-034 145 -45 -228 683673 5428905 321 TUT-21-035 145 -45 -259 683986 5429061 321 TUT-21-036 145 -45 -290 684300 5429216 321

Table 2: Fall 2021 drill holes information

Robert Pryde, President of BMEX Gold, commented: "Overall, the results from the Fall 2021 drilling campaign are promising especially when one considers the Luxor gold zone is a new gold discovery on the property and the geology of this zone warrants follow up work. Each of the holes in the 2021 drill campaign at King Tut intersected gold values which is a very important indication of the potential for a regional scale system on the property and demonstrates potential for additional gold discoveries. Our technical team is building a strong understanding of the gold occurrence and emplacement over the known and newly discovered assets at King Tut. Accordingly, we are going back to King Tut in 2022, starting with a field prospecting and mapping survey during Summer followed by a drilling campaign during Fall 2022. We also intend to launch an exploration program on the Dunlop Bay Property this year."

Following the compilation work over the Dunlop Bay Property (Mattagami region, Quebec, Canada) the BMEX technical team has identified several base and precious metal trends that are summarized in (Figure 3).

The Dunlop Bay exploration program started in April with a surface MAG-EM survey over Dunlop Bay-Ouest and interpretation. Surface prospecting, mapping and sampling is planned over the balance of the property during summer 2022, with a focus on the 'Baie Dunlop' showing and 'Mont Laurier Est' extension. The results from these two steps will be used to target a 3,000 metres drilling campaign that is planned for Fall 2022.

Figure 3: Dunlop Bay Property 2022 prospecting and mapping goals

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of one blank and one standard every 20 samples, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by ALS Canada Ltd. during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on earning 100% interest in its two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the King Tut and Dunlop Bay properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts" , "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the King Tut and Dunlop Bay projects; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in resource estimates, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in areas in which the Company operates. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

