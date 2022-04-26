NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Axfood due to rights issue (115/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Axfood AB (Axfood) published on April 26, 2022. The Board of Directors of Axfood, with the support of the authorization from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 23, 2022, decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every thirty (30) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 215.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 2, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Axfood (AXFO). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1062674