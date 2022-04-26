- (PLX AI) - 3M Q1 sales USD 8,800 million vs. estimate USD 8,740 million.
- • Q1 EPS USD 2.26 vs. estimate USD 2.29
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.65 vs. estimate USD 2.31
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 9.89-10.39, cut from USD 10.15-10.65
- • Excluding the Zwijndrecht investment, full-year 2022 financial outlook remains unchanged, the company said
- • Full-year 2022 adjusted earnings is expected to be in the range of $10.75 to $11.25 per share, excluding estimated impacts from special items
