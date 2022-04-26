Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H6XF ISIN: SE0010520155 Ticker-Symbol: 5LN 
Frankfurt
26.04.22
13:51 Uhr
0,028 Euro
-0,002
-6,33 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROLLING OPTICS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROLLING OPTICS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2022 | 12:53
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Rolling Optics Holding AB TO2 (193/22)

At the request of Rolling Optics Holding AB, equity rights will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from April 27, 2022. 



Security name: ROLLING OPTICS HOLDING TO2
------------------------------------------
Short name:   RO TO2          
------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017564453       
------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  255594          
------------------------------------------

Terms:   Issue price, 70 % of VWAP during March 22, 2023 - April 4, 2023.  
       However, minimum issue price is 0,16 SEK and maximum issue price is
       1,00 SEK per share.                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-      1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for          
      1 new share in Rolling Optics Holding AB.              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti April 11, 2023 - April 24, 2023                   
on period:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    April 20, 2023                           
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463
83 00.
ROLLING OPTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.