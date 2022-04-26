Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Rolling Optics Holding AB TO2 (193/22)

At the request of Rolling Optics Holding AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from April 27, 2022. Security name: ROLLING OPTICS HOLDING TO2 ------------------------------------------ Short name: RO TO2 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0017564453 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 255594 ------------------------------------------ Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP during March 22, 2023 - April 4, 2023. However, minimum issue price is 0,16 SEK and maximum issue price is 1,00 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Rolling Optics Holding AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti April 11, 2023 - April 24, 2023 on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last April 20, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.