

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.44 billion, or $4.03 per share. This compares with $0.93 billion, or $2.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $8.00 billion from $6.45 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $35.3 - $36.1 Bln



