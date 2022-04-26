- (PLX AI) - Raytheon Q1 sales USD 15,716 million vs. estimate USD 15,800 million.
- • Q1 free cash flow USD 37 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.15 vs. estimate USD 1.02
- • Q1 EPS USD 0.74
- • Outlook FY sales USD 67,750-68,750 million, down from USD 68,500-69,500 million, driven by global sanctions on Russia
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.6-4.8 (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY free cash flow USD 6,000 million (unchanged)
- • CEO says confident in the long-term outlook for our businesses, supported by the return to travel and growing global defense budgets
