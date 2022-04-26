Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (formerly, Contakt World Technologies Corp.) (CSE: GEMS) (OTC PINK: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) ("Infinity Stone" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained (the "Engagement") Altus Capital Partners Inc. ("Altus") as its corporate finance advisor. Altus is a venture finance and corporate advisory firm based in Vancouver, Canada, that partners with hyper growth businesses and successful operators.

As part of this engagement, Michael Townsend, President of Altus, has agreed to join the board as a director of the Company, replacing Robin Coleman, who has resigned from the board. The Company appreciates the time and expertise Mr. Coleman brought to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Mr. Townsend brings over 30 years of experience in the capital markets and junior resource space. Mr. Townsend is one of the founding partners of Altus. Mr. Townsend was a co-founder of Hemptown Organics Corp., Patriot One Technologies Inc., Body and Mind Inc. and Raytec Metals Corp. and previously served as CEO of Lateegra Gold Corp. and CEO of West Hawk Development Corp.

"We are excited to help Infinity Stone achieve its goals of finding and developing energy metal projects, alongside development of its software business. We believe the Company is on the right track with the Rockstone Graphite Project, as it holds the right to acquire a 100% interest in the property and the project is close to a major mining center, being located on a highway just 50km from rail and major port in Thunder Bay, Ontario" said Mr. Townsend.

As compensation under the Engagement, Altus will receive $10,000 per month in consulting fees, such fees to be payable in class A subordinate voting shares of the Company, as well as a one-time grant of 500,000 class A subordinate voting share purchase options exercisable at $0.25 for 3 years.

The Company also reports that over the past two weeks, a total of 1,002,500 warrants and stock options have been exercised. The exercise price of such warrants and options was settled through the payment of $148,000 in cash to the Company and the extinguishment of $60,750 in outstanding debt of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.'s mission is to deliver solutions across industries. The Company's primary business units are Contakt World and HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and the Company is actively looking to acquire portfolio assets in other sectors such as SaaS solutions and energy metals.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

Zayn Kalyan

CEO and Director

zayn@altuscapital.ca

Direct: 778-938-3367

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting: the Engagement and Altus's compensation thereunder; the Company's goals of finding and developing energy metal projects alongside development of its software business; and the Company being on the right track with its Rockstone Graphite Project. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

