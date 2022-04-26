

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU):



Earnings: -$255 million in Q1 vs. -$247 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.79 in Q1 vs. -$0.78 in the same period last year. Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$256 million or -$0.80 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.74 billion in Q1 vs. $0.73 billion in the same period last year.



