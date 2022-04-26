Bioventix Plc - Director Dealing

Bioventix plc

("Bioventix" or "the Company")

Director Dealing

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that the Company was notified on 26 April 2022 that on 25 April 2022 Bruce Hiscock, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, purchased a total of 3 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at an average price of 3,500 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Purchase"). The shares were purchased under a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP).

Following the Purchase, Bruce Hiscock has a beneficial interest in 424 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.01 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details.



