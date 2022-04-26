Company realizes rapid partner program growth amidst heightened threat landscape

Arctic Wolf, a global leader in security operations, today announced the sustained growth of its partner program in the UK, highlighting the company's commitment to its 100% channel go-to-market strategy.

Since its EMEA launch in April 2021, Arctic Wolf's partner program in the UK has experienced significant growth, reaching 35 partners, including TruStack Ltd., CDW, NexStor Ltd., and PrimeSys Technologies LLP, among others. This notable momentum of the partner program in the UK has motivated the anticipated establishment of Arctic Wolf's EMEA headquarters in Newcastle.

Arctic Wolf delivers a comprehensive security operations solution that is designed to give organisations the protection, resilience, and guidance they need to defend against cyber threats. This includes distinct capabilities such as Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Risk, Cloud Detection and Response and Managed Security Awareness each delivered seamlessly as part of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud.

The company has experienced increasing demand for its Security Operations Cloud across a wide range of industries, including professional sports teams. In the UK alone, Arctic Wolf has added Formula One's Oracle Red Bull Racing and premier league football club Wolverhampton Wanderers to its growing roster of partnerships with over 30 professional sports teams worldwide.

Since the launch of the UK program, partners have access to local partner incentives and regionalized, UK-specific training modules, along with face-to-face local technical trainings to support sales.

"Since opening for business in EMEA just a year ago, we have had the opportunity to connect and build a thriving channel go-to-market program, bringing security operations to UK businesses across a wide range of sizes and industries," said Clare Loveridge, vice president and general manager, EMEA, Arctic Wolf. "Our growth is a testament to our commitment to nurturing long-lasting, successful relationships with our channel partners and we continue to experience robust demand and interest that I have rarely seen in my two-decade long career building EMEA technology businesses."

"Arctic Wolf is bringing security operations to businesses of virtually any size, and addressing a real market need," said Phil Cambers, Commercial Director, TruStack Ltd. "We are pleased to be developing a strong partnership with the team at Arctic Wolf, and look forward to introducing more customers to the comprehensive solution offered by Arctic Wolf."

