Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CVT8 ISIN: CH1125843347 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
25.04.22
22:00 Uhr
7,910 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPHIA GENETICS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPHIA GENETICS SA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.04.2022 | 14:03
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SOPHiA GENETICS Hits Milestone of One Million Genomic Profiles Analyzed by the SOPHiA DDM Platform

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a leader in data-driven medicine, has reached the milestone of one million genomic profiles analyzed by its SOPHiA DDM Platform, securing its position as one of the largest knowledge sharing platforms connecting thousands of healthcare professionals and researchers across more than 70 countries.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.