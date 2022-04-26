The town of Walpole on Western Australia's southernmost tip will soon be powered by a pumped-hydro microgrid, a first for the state which is already renowned for its rollout of microgrids and distributed renewable solutions.From pv magazine Australia A joint venture between state-owned utility Western Power and local engineering firm Power Research and Development will see the town of Walpole receive Western Australia's first microgrid with pumped hydro as its storage cornerstone. On Thursday, work began on the 1.5 MW pumped hydro facility, which will use two farm dams to provide 30 MWh of storage. ...

