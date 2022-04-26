Quincy, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW) ("Stran" or the "Company"), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran will be presenting at The Q2 Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, being held on May 3-4, 2022 at The Westin New York Grand Central.

Event: The Q2 Investor Summit Group

Date: May 3-4, 2022

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central

212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017

Presentation: May 4th at 2:00 PM ET

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I27QcozUSF2p-JV9QT-3Jg

Management will also host 1x1 meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference. The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors, who can register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About the Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit Group will take place in-person, featuring 65+ companies and over 300 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. info@investorsummitgroup.com

About Stran

Over the past 27 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen partner of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company's mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

STRN@crescendo-ir.com

Press:

Howie Turkenkopf

press@stran.com

