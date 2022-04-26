Freshworks Inc: Freshworks CRM for E-Commerce to Help Millions of Shopify Businesses Create More Delightful Customer Experiences

Merchants can now integrate Freshworks CRM with their Shopify storefront to create engaging and personalized experiences across sales, support, and marketing

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 26, 2022is now available in the Shopify App Store. The solution integrates directly with Shopify to provide its millions of merchants with a unified CRM that enables live conversational support, marketing and sales where and when consumers want to buy online.



"At the core of Shopify's Ecosystem is our community of developers who give merchants access to critical commerce technology," said Fatima Yusuf, Director of Commercial at Shopify. "We're happy to welcome Freshworks to the Shopify App Store, bringing its insight and experience in customer engagement and conversational marketing to Shopify's millions of merchants."

Freshworks CRM for Shopify is a unified marketing, support, and sales solution purpose-built for Shopify storefront owners. Merchants can create more engaging customer experiences by segmenting and marketing to their customers based on custom Shopify events like cart abandonment and first-time visitors; and by automating and personalizing messages across email, live-chat, WhatsApp, and SMS using pre-built Shopify Playbooks.

"The Freshworks CRM platform can now enable millions of Shopify businesses to make their store as delightful and intelligent as the biggest online retailers," said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. "Built on a unified data model, the solution gives merchants a complete view of their customers. In a time of low tolerance for error, our platform helps merchants avoid alienating customers with things they hate-like repeating order information or wading through irrelevant products."

Freshworks customer Arthi Raguram, CEO of Deyga Organics said, "With Freshworks CRM we can now deliver a personalized and delightful experience -- whether attracting more customers, turning visitors into sales or keeping customers happy with exceptional customer support."

Freshworks CRM for Shopify is built on the Freshworks Neo platform, which enables a unified customer record with an ecosystem of thousands of apps and shared services.

Freshworks Inc.

