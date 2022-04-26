01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Announces Patent Filing of its Quantum-Safe Steganography Technology aiming for NFTs, Digital Wallets, etc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company" or "01") announced that it has filed an international patent application for its quantum-safe steganography technology which allows covert hiding of sensitive data in any ordinary digital media. This revolutionary technology can be applied to the market of NFTs, digital wallets, digital proof of ownership, etc.

The ancient application of steganography technology is to "watermark". Other applications include subliminal messages in media such as audio and video clips. What 01 has created is a quantum-safe steganography method to hide large amount of digital data in pictures, audio, or video clips utilizing the Company's patent-protected IronCAPTM cryptographic technology.

"This is ground-breaking for the market of NFTs, digital wallets, digital proof of ownership, etc. For digital wallets, the current method is to use a series of random English words as the "seed" to re-create the private key in case of disaster recovery. The series of random English words is often kept on a piece of paper. Essentially the digital wallet will be stolen if that piece of paper is leaked out. It is lost forever if the paper is misplaced. This physical secure-paper is really an 18th century method applied in a 21st century world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Our innovative technology allows covert hiding of the private key in a media file such as a normal digital picture file taken during a family vacation (or a video or music file). Only the owner possessing the PIN can extract it. This means no more physical paper that can be misplaced or leaked. Users can make multiple copies of the "special family picture" and store in different places with the peace of mind that even a quantum computer is unable to extract the "hidden private key" without the PIN," said Andrew Cheung, the President and CEO of 01 Communique.

01 plans to apply this latest patent-pending revolutionary technology to its recently announced quantum-safe blockchain project.

About 01 Communique

One of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology, protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,715. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the ability of the Company to develop the contemplated quantum-safe blockchain, the capabilities of such blockchain and the timing for its development and implementation, business prospects of IronCAP and IronCAP X, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the matters discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the PoC as anticipated, a delay in the anticipated adoption of quantum computers, the ability of the Company to raise financing to pursue its business plan, competing products that provide a superior product, competitors with greater resources and the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer

Chief Financial Officer

01 Communique

(905) 795-2888 x204

Brian.stringer@01com.com

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698803/01-Communique-Announces-Patent-Filing-of-its-Quantum-Safe-Steganography-Technology-aiming-for-NFTs-Digital-Wallets-etc