

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said the company's first quarter results were characterized by a very strong demand acceleration, with revenue coming in more than six points ahead of its initial view in January. Revenue declined 7.2% year over three, compared to the company's guidance of a 6% to 9% decline year over three. The company noted that this was approximately 6 percentage points ahead of the midpoint of initial forecast of an 11% to 16% decline year over three, driven by pent-up demand that materialized beyond expectations. Capacity declined by 0.3% year over three, compared to the company's guidance for capacity to decline 1% year over three. Excluding one-time items, adjusted pre-tax loss of was $400 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted pre-tax income of $70 million in the first quarter of 2019.



Looking ahead, the company reduced its full-year capacity growth outlook. For the full-year 2022, the company is now planning to grow capacity between 0% and 5% versus 2019. The company originally planned to grow capacity by 11 to 15 percent compared to 2019. Also, JetBlue is reducing its summer schedule by more than 10 percent from its original plan, and scheduled aircraft utilization will be down 10 to 15 percent compared to 2019.



'We are reducing our full-year capacity growth as we work to restore operational reliability and catch up on a backlog of training events, and also as we remain mindful of elevated fuel prices,' said Ursula Hurley, JetBlue's CFO.



For the second quarter, JetBlue Airways expects capacity to increase in a range between 0% and 3% year over three. The company also expects revenue to increase between 11% and 16% year over three. However, the company expects its best quarterly revenue result in the second quarter.



JetBlue Airways noted that significantly higher fuel prices and investments in the operation are delaying its return to sustained pre-tax profitability.



First-quarter adjusted loss per share was $0.80 compared to adjusted profit per share of $0.16 in the first quarter of 2019. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to post a loss per share of $0.87 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



GAAP pre-tax loss was $398 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a pre-tax income of $58 million in the first quarter of 2019. Reported GAAP loss per share was $0.79 compared to profit per share of $0.14. Total operating revenues were $1.74 billion, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $1.74 billion in revenue.



Shares of JetBlue Airways were down 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.







