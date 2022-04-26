Yuka Group, Inc.: Yuka Group Inc. Releases Another in Demand Skincare Device to Nationally Syndicated TV Networks

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") (OTC PINK:YUKA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yuka Group, Inc. ("the Company") which has just launched a new advanced at home Cyro-Freeze System for full body sculpting enhancement.

Over the years, Yuka has worked with and represented 150+ brands spanning from multiple different categories. Yuka has specialized mostly in the Beauty category for over 10+ years now and has grown to understand the demand for their customers looking to purchase high quality and effective products. This has led them to fully understand sales trends and new innovative technology in which customers are looking to purchase all year round.

"Yuka has been the one stop shop for global recognition and sales within the e-commerce and retail world for brands looking to grow and expand their reach. With having access to an ever-growing list of platforms and sales channels we have managed to hold ties with multiple buyers to be at the front line of cutting edge technology. "said Meir Avitan.

Amongst these most recent products includes the Cyro-Freeze System Belt which has taken 5 technologies and made them available for home use at a fraction of the price to naturally sculpt and treat your whole body. The global skincare devices market size was valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, treatments like non-invasive fat reduction witnessed a 21.1% increase in 2020 compared to previous years. This indicates that the demand for aesthetic treatments are increasing and this will directly impact the adoption of technologically advanced and efficientdermatology devices. This at-home fat freezing technology has already sold out through televised networks within one airing accumulating over $100K+ in sales.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography.

About Yuka Group, Inc.

Yuka is a company with a notable focus on nurturing companies that demonstrate a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

