

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings increased at the fastest pace in February, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Average gross earnings rose 31.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 14.2 percent increase in February.



The average gross earnings rose to HUF 526,844 in March from HUF 454,795 in the previous month.



Net earnings rose 31.7 percent annually in March, following a 14.2 percent increase in the prior month. Earnings increased to HUF 350,351 from HUF 302,438 in the preceding month.







