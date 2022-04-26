Actyv.ai launches 'coming soon' campaign in MENA to generate awareness about easier access of B2B Buy Now Pay Later

BENGALURU, India, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actyv.ai, an AI-powered Enterprise SaaS platform has rolled out its first-ever ad campaign featuring the icon of Indian cricket, Sunil Gavaskar, to coincide with the ongoing Cricket season. It is a series of short ads that showcase how businesses can benefit from access to faster and easier credit through Actyv.ai's B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) option. This ad campaign comes at a time when the company is looking to expand its reach beyond India to other global markets like Dubai, Singapore and London.

The ads are now being aired on Beln sports in gulf countries including UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain. They are also running on Disney+Hotstar in India along with other social media channels during India's ongoing mega cricketing event.

With accelerating digital adoption migrating small and medium businesses (SMBs) online, enterprises and businesses continue to face multiple supply chain bottlenecks - including in onboarding/offboarding their channel partners and providing them with easy access to credit. Keeping this in mind, Actyv.ai has come up with a tagline of "Actyv.ai pe score karo, aur Buy Now Pay Later se grow karo" in its ads, showcasing how businesses can qualify for instant Buy Now Pay Later credit on Actyv.ai, using its AI-driven credit score.

Commenting on his collaboration as new brand ambassador for Actyv.ai, Sunil Gavaskarsaid, "I'm delighted to be associated with the brand Actyv.ai. Their emphasis on credibility, trust and consistency strikes a chord with my own life and career. With their technological superiority and focus on supporting SMBs, I'm sure they will play a crucial role in transforming the supply chain ecosystem, starting with distributors and retailers."

Raghunath Subramanian the Co-Founder and Global CEO at Actyv.ai, who is based out of Dubai, said, "We are extremely excited to have the original Little Master and the voice of Indian cricket, Sunil Gavaskar, as the brand ambassador of Actyv.ai. Just as Mr Gavaskar played a crucial role in positioning the Indian cricket team on the global stage in the 1970s and 80s, it is our endeavour to take our B2B BNPL platform global in the next few years, starting with the MENA region."

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1804819/Actyvai_Ad.mp4