CSG CSG Receives First 'Prime' ISS ESG Corporate Rating in Company History 26-Apr-2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST

CSG^(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS), today announced that it has received the 'Prime' Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Corporate rating, with an effective date of April 2022. ISS ESG is a leading ESG rating institution that empowers investors and companies to build long-term and sustainable growth by providing data, analytics and insights related to the company's performance.

'We are honored to receive this prestigious designation from this world-class ESG rating agency,' said Brian Shepherd, CEO, CSG. 'CSG is a purpose-driven SaaS company who strives to envision, invent and create a better, more future-ready world for our customers, our employees and the communities in which we operate. This ISS recognition further underscores our deep commitment to ESG, diversity, equity and inclusion. We couldn't be more excited to continue our ongoing journey in making our world more sustainable and inclusive.'

The ESG Corporate Ratings score companies based on an analysis of more than 100 sector-specific ESG factors. Companies that receive particularly high scores within their respective industry are awarded a 'Prime' distinction. This is the first year that CSG has received such a designation from ISS ESG.

Guided by its membership to the UN Global Compact and the Ten Principles of the Compact, CSG is focused on three core areas of change: community impact, environmental stewardship and digital inclusion.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

