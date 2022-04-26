Made in Canada, SpotLight(C) is designed as a non-invasive means of health screening

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - ISBRG Corp is pleased to announce several investments in its data analytics business by leading Canadian institutions.

Strategic investors include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, the Kilmer Group, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), and Universal PropTech Inc. (UPI).

These strategic investments have contributed to the continued development of ISBRG's proprietary, non-invasive, environmentally friendly, SpotLight© technology. SpotLight© is a non-invasive, low per-test cost, fast screening technology that leverages the capability of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced optics to determine unique states of viral infection, drug impairment, aging, etc.

ISBRG Corp also received $1.45 million in valued financial support from the Provincial Ontario Together Fund. "The Ontario Government is pleased to partner with ISBRG to develop their Spotlight technology," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "Through investments like these, the Ontario Together Fund is creating good jobs, strengthening Ontario's MedTech ecosystem, and protecting the health and safety of the people of Ontario."

ISBRG's SpotLight-19© is designed to detect the presence of infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. SpotLight-19© uses light to quickly scan a fingertip. The speed of the test (less than a minute) and cost of the test (approximately one dollar), combined with the non-invasive nature of the test (no body fluid or breath sample is required), has been designed to screen large numbers of people in largely populated venues (such as airports, businesses, arenas, etc.) without the prohibitive delays, cost and environmental damage associated with current chemical reagent, sample-based tests. The outcome of ISBRG's clinical trial data is currently under evaluation by Health Canada.

ISBRG has also recently initiated clinical trials at a major institution in the United States involving SpotLight-THC©, a SpotLight© technology platform application designed to non-invasively detect cannabis (THC) impairment in less than a minute. Devices currently used by law enforcement are designed to detect the mere presence of THC in breath and saliva, which is of questionable value in an increasing number of global jurisdictions where cannabis is legalized.

Commercialization of the SpotLight technology platform will be subject to the results of ISBRG clinical trials and securing government regulatory agency approval.

About ISBRG

ISBRG is a Toronto-based, privately held, data analytics company specializing in health-related applications of AI. Its optics-based technology platform is being developed by a small team of physicians, AI specialists, product designers, and a globally recognized, multi-talented Advisory Board.

ISBRG's Advisory Board includes: Colonel Chris Hadfield, internationally known author and astronaut; Michael Kelly, former Senior VP of Thousand Oaks-based Amgen; Peter Bowler, the former President and CEO of Dallas based American Eagle Airlines; Hon Col. Irene d'Entremont, Order of Canada recipient and former Emera Board Member; Ned Imbrie, former VP Global Strategy and Business Development, Siemens Healthineers' Point of Care Business; Sylvia Augaitis, Executive Director, Wine Marketing Association of Ontario (VQA); Stephen Longfield, former VP Global Procurement, PepsiCo.

Austin MacIntyre

VP Operations and Communications, ISBRG Corp

amacintyre@isbrgcorp.com

Andrew Balfour

Managing Partner, Rubicon Strategy Inc.

andrew@rubiconstrategy.com

