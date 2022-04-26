Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.04.2022
WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 
Berlin
26.04.22
14:13 Uhr
0,536 Euro
+0,006
+1,13 %
PR Newswire
26.04.2022 | 15:09
Concordia Maritime: Invitation to presentation of Q1 2022

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime invites to teleconference/audio transmission on 5 May 2022 at 16.30 CEST.
The session will feature a presentation of the Q1 2022 interim report and a Q&A session.

Presiding:
Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO
Martin Nerfeldt, CFO

The audio transmission can be followed via this link:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q1-2022

The teleconference is accessed via:
SE: +46 856642707
UK: +44 3333009034
US: +1 6319131422 PIN US: 17101727#

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission. After the session, the presentation will be available on Concordia Maritime's website under Investor Relations.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-q1-2022,c3549123

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3549123/1569302.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Invitation Q1 2022 presentation

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/photo--michael-cooper,c3042148

Photo: Michael Cooper

© 2022 PR Newswire
