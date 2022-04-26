Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market worth $846 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Single Passage Rotary Joints, Multi Passage Rotary Joints), Media, Industry, RF Rotary Joints Market, Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Rotary and RF Rotary Joints market is expected to grow from USD 698 million in 2022 to USD 846 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as increasing demand for hybrid rotary joints in satellite communication applications.

Multi-passage rotary joints segment to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Multi-passage rotary joints are also known as multi-channels or multichannels. This type of rotary joint is created by combining multiple media such as water, steam, coolant, oil, air, etc., with high pressure through different channels in a single body. It reduces the number of connections, which helps increase efficiency, reduce leakage, and provide better process control. Multi-passage rotary joints are used when you need to pass more than one type of media to and from rotating equipment. In the case of multi-channel rotary joints, a soft seal such as an O-ring is used to prevent fluids from crossing over into another passage.

Commercial segment to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

RF rotary joints or radiofrequency rotary joints are the electromechanical parts or components that are used in transmitting radio frequency signals between the movable and stationary parts of any system. Rotary joints are essential components in the design of various rotational radar systems. They are also known as electromechanical devices that serve as a critical interface between the various sections of a rotating radar system and other stationary components. RF rotary joints allow for low-distortion signal transmission between the ground components and the antenna. They are typically designed to operate as a passive and rotating transmission line capable of transmitting direct current and radiofrequency signals with minimal degradation. They can be as simple as a single 1 channel or as complex as 73 channel lines.

APAC for rotary and RF rotary joints is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The market in APAC for rotary and RF rotary joints is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The major contributors in APAC are China, Japan, and South Korea. China and Japan have huge potential in terms of rotary and RF rotary joints applications and are also the biggest and one of the fastest-growing markets in APAC.

Some of the key companies operating in the market are Moog (US), Kadant (US), Columbus McKinnon (US), Spinner GmbH (Germany), Cobham (UK), API Technologies (US), Dynamic Sealing Technologies (US), Deublin Company (US), Pasternack US), Moflon Technology (China), Jiangsu Tengxuan Technology (China), and MacArtney Underwater Technology Group (Denmark), and so on.

