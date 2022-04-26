The floating facility will be built by Japan's Shizen Energy and will sell power under unspecified conditions to local utility Syarikat Air Melaka Bhd (SAMB).Japanese EPC contractor Shizen Energy announced that its Malaysian unit, Shizen Malaysia Sdn Bhd., has joined the Nusa Baiduri Consortium, which is planning to build a 150 MW floating solar power plant at the Durian Tunggal Dam in Melaka, a state in Malaysia located in the southern region of the Malay Peninsula. Shizen Malaysia will conduct the feasibility study for the project and will cooperate directly with the consortium's largest shareholder, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...