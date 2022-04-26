DIURNAL GROUP

Diurnal has announced the extension of its existing marketing and distribution agreement with EffRx Pharmaceuticals, to include Efmody (in addition to Alkindi) in Switzerland. The agreement is in line with Diurnal's strategy to leverage Alkindi's supply chain and distribution network for Efmody and we expect more such agreements in the near future. After filing a market authorisation application (MAA) to Swissmedic in H222, EffRx expects the product to be launched in 2024. Further, on 20 April Diurnal announced that it has extended its marketing agreement (for Alkindi and Efmody) with Er-Kim to add Greece, Cyprus and Malta to the existing markets (Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria).

