April 26 Marks the Ninth Annual Recognition of the World's Pilots

Flexjet, the world's most exclusive provider of fractional private jets, today paid tribute to the skill, commitment and professionalism of its pilots on World Pilots' Day. Celebrated annually on April 26 for nearly a decade, World Pilots' Day honors the men and women who keep passengers flying safely through the skies.

"We are proud to honor our pilots, who are on the front lines of carrying out our commitment to our jet Owners," said Megan Wolf, Flexjet Chief Operating Officer. "Our pilots' tireless devotion to duty and dedication to the highest standards of professional excellence are an example for all of us, and we salute them as we mark World Pilots' Day."

World Pilots' Day originated through the efforts of the Turkish Association of Airline Pilots to honor Fesan Evrensev, Turkey's first pilot, who made his inaugural flight on April 26, 1912. The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations proposed April 26 as a date to annually recognize the role of all pilots worldwide. Since World Pilots' Day was first proposed, pilots' associations, airlines and other aviation organizations globally have adopted it to honor pilots.

Flexjet currently employs more than 850 pilots to fly its fleet of nearly 200 aircraft that comprise the most modern fleet in the skies, including the Embraer Phenom 300, Legacy 450 and Praetor 500; the Bombardier Challenger 350; and the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Fifty additional aircraft will enter by the end of 2022, and the company plans to hire an additional 350 pilots to fly its growing fleet.

"In our business at Flexjet, the pilots are a major component of our customer service," said Joseph Salata, Flexjet Senior Vice President, Flight Operations, and a pilot himself. "Our pilots are some of the most seasoned professionals in the industry, and they also have the reputation of being the friendliest. Our (jet) Owners can always rely on our pilots to provide a safe and efficient flight, as well as an outstanding service experience. We are extremely proud of our Flexjet pilot force!"

Because of its combination of high earnings potential, modern aircraft and quality of life, Flexjet has become a highly attractive destination for pilots. Flexjet pilots have among the highest pay rates in aviation, enjoy additional bonus opportunities, extensive home-based crewing domiciles, schedule flexibility and the ability to upgrade their position in a little more than one year. In addition, Flexjet's Domestic Red Label and International Large Cabin programs empower pilots to select the programs that are best for them personally and professionally.

Flexjet European operations Accountable Manager Clive Richardson, who also is a pilot, said, "What defines a professional pilot? Somebody who can go all the way in this career is somebody who is able to dedicate, focus and have that passion, patience and drive. The job pilots do, they are not just a machine pushing buttons on an airplane. We love pilots here. I'm one myself, and our chairman's a pilot. This is a pilot's company, and I think World Pilot's Day will raise that profile."

Flexjet is hiring 350 pilots this year and invites qualified pilots to apply by visiting https://www.flexjet.com/careers/pilots/.

