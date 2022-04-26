Promore Pharma's Annual Report 2021 and AGM related Documents Published

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO) (FRA:8T0)

The 2021 Annual report of Promore Pharma AB (publ) and all AGM related documents are now available on the Company's website.

The annual report is available in PDF format on the Company's website at:

https://www.promorepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

Documents related to the AGM, including previously published invitation, is available at:

https://www.promorepharma.com/en/annual-general-meeting-2022/

Printed copies of the annual report can be ordered from Promore Pharma AB, Fogdevreten 2, SE-171 65 Solna, or by e-mail: shareholders@promorepharma.com

About Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical product candidates for bioactive wound care. Today, the company has two drug candidates in late clinical development stages, that are based on endogenous peptides, and thus have a strong safety profile. These two products are intended for treatment of chronic wounds, and prevention of scarring on the skin and other tissues. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO

Phone: [+46] 736 777 540

E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO

Phone: [+46] 708 565 245

E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank

Tel: [+46] 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Link to the report on our site

The full interim report is available at https://www.promorepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

Attachments

Promore Pharma AR 2021 ENG FINAL

SOURCE: Promore Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698911/Promore-Pharmas-Annual-Report-2021-and-AGM-related-Documents-Published