Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTCZ ISIN: SE0009947740 Ticker-Symbol: 8T0 
Frankfurt
26.04.22
13:51 Uhr
0,107 Euro
+0,003
+2,40 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROMORE PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROMORE PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
26.04.2022 | 16:32
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Promore Pharma's Annual Report 2021 and AGM related Documents Published

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO) (FRA:8T0)

The 2021 Annual report of Promore Pharma AB (publ) and all AGM related documents are now available on the Company's website.

The annual report is available in PDF format on the Company's website at:
https://www.promorepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

Documents related to the AGM, including previously published invitation, is available at:
https://www.promorepharma.com/en/annual-general-meeting-2022/

Printed copies of the annual report can be ordered from Promore Pharma AB, Fogdevreten 2, SE-171 65 Solna, or by e-mail: shareholders@promorepharma.com

About Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical product candidates for bioactive wound care. Today, the company has two drug candidates in late clinical development stages, that are based on endogenous peptides, and thus have a strong safety profile. These two products are intended for treatment of chronic wounds, and prevention of scarring on the skin and other tissues. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank
Tel: [+46] 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Link to the report on our site

The full interim report is available at https://www.promorepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

Attachments

Promore Pharma AR 2021 ENG FINAL

SOURCE: Promore Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698911/Promore-Pharmas-Annual-Report-2021-and-AGM-related-Documents-Published

PROMORE PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.