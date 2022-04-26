Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.04.2022 | 16:49
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor International Asset Management: MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Annual Report 2021

DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Annual Report 2021

Lyxor International Asset Management (LYXGREEN) Lyxor International Asset Management: MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Annual Report 2021 26-Apr-2022 / 15:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Annual Report 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Multi Units Luxembourg - Annual Report 2021

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      LYXGREEN 
Sequence No.:  157771 
EQS News ID:  1335883 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1335883&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2022 10:18 ET (14:18 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.