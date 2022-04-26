Future Market Insights: Electrical Insulation Materials Market to reach US$ 17.53 Bn by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Top Companies Covered in Electrical Insulation Materials Market are Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M Company, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd., KREMPEL GmbH, ITW Formex, Elantas GmbH, Nikkan Industries Co., Ltd, Dr. Dietrich Müller GmbH, and others.

NEWARK, Del., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights finds, the global electrical insulation materials market is projected to reach US$ 9.42 Bn in 2021. Increasing application of electrical insulation materials in the electrical and electronics sector for various machines, devices, and equipment is expected to propel sales.

As per the study, the sales are poised to expand at 6.4% CAGR, surpassing US$ 17.53 Bn in 2031. Rising demand for thermosets such as epoxy resins, used in power generation for safeguarding the machines and equipment is favoring the growth in the market.

Consequently, with increasing application in wires and cables, and batteries, demand for electrical wire and cable insulation materials will increase over the forecast period.

Besides this, consumer preference for cellulose, in the production of insulation boards and sheets for utilization in power and distribution transformers, is creating lucrative growth prospects for electrical insulation materials market players.

Regionally, East Asia is expected to contribute significant share, with China leading the growth in the global electrical insulation materials market. Growth in China is attributable to rising expenditure in innovation and development of new silicon electrical insulation materials for lithium ion batteries.

"Increasing demand for thermoset electrical insulations, coupled with growth in infrastructural investments, will result in high demand for electrical insulation materials over the forecast period 2021-2031," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By material type, thermosets segment is expected to account for more than 45.5% of total electrical insulation materials market share in 2021.

of total electrical insulation materials market share in 2021. Sales of electrical insulation materials applied in wires and cables is anticipated to hold nearly 42.8% of the total electrical insulation materials market share in 2021.

of the total electrical insulation materials market share in 2021. The U.S. is anticipated to hold a dominant share of 88.9% of the North America electrical insulation materials market in 2021.

of the electrical insulation materials market in 2021. China will remain a lucrative market, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 2.01 Bn in 2031.

will remain a lucrative market, creating an incremental opportunity of in 2031. Germany is projected to account for 18.6% in the Europe electrical insulation materials market share in 2031.

is projected to account for in the electrical insulation materials market share in 2031. China and Japan will hold 21.2% and 5.9% of the global electrical insulation materials market share, respectively, in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global electrical insulation materials market include

Nitto Denko Corporation

3M Company

Company E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.

KREMPEL GmbH

ITW Formex

Elantas GmbH

Nikkan Industries Co., Ltd

Dr. Dietrich Müller GmbH

Electrical Insulation Materials Market by Category

By Material Type:

Thermoplastics

Polyethylene



PVC



Others

Thermosets

Epoxy Resin



Silicone Rubber



Polyimide



Others

Ceramics

Fiber Glass

Mica

Cellulose

Cotton

Others

By Application:

Power Transformer

Distribution Transformers

Electrical Motors & Generators

Wires & Cables

Switchgears

Batteries

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

and Pacific Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product innovation & Diversification

5. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Demand Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Kilo Tons) Analysis, 2016-2020

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Kilo Tons) Projections, 2021-2031

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

TOC continued..!

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg