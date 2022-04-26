DGAP-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): Annual Report

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. publishes its annual report for the period from 9 July 2021 to 31 December 2021



26.04.2022 / 20:40

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. publishes its annual report for the period from 9 July 2021 to 31 December 2021 Amsterdam, 26 April 2022 Today, European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam aiming to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector, publishes its annual report for the period from 9 July 2021 to 31 December 2021 (the "Annual Report 2021"), including its financial statements and the report of its board. The Annual Report 2021 can be downloaded from the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'News & Publications': www.ehc-company.com, where a downloadable version in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is also available. On 23 June 2022, EHC will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"), at which the Annual Report 2021 will be discussed. The agenda of the AGM will be published soon. European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. General Enquiries

+49 (0) 89 4523240

info@ehc-company.com



Media Enquiries

Finsbury Glover Hering

Kai Peter Rath

+49 211 43079-209

kai.rath@fgh.com Disclaimer

This press release, and the Annual Report 2021, may include forward-looking statements, which are based on EHC's current expectations and projections about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not within or outside the control of EHC. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. EHC operates in a rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact that these factors will have on EHC. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and EHC undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Further reference is made to the risk factors in the Annual Report 2021.

This press release contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1, of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

