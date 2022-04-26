DGAP-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. publishes its annual report for the period from 9 July 2021 to 31 December 2021
Amsterdam, 26 April 2022
Today, European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam aiming to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector, publishes its annual report for the period from 9 July 2021 to 31 December 2021 (the "Annual Report 2021"), including its financial statements and the report of its board.
The Annual Report 2021 can be downloaded from the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'News & Publications': www.ehc-company.com, where a downloadable version in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is also available.
On 23 June 2022, EHC will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"), at which the Annual Report 2021 will be discussed. The agenda of the AGM will be published soon.
