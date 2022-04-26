Richmond, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - Gollum's Gems, a crypto orientated social media behemoth, announced plans to begin sharing wider market cryptocurrency news with their Twitter audience of almost 19,000 followers.





"We think this will be good for the community to keep up with current events relating to market conditions and possible future mass adoption," a Spokesperson for the Gollum's Gems team explained. The Gollum's Gems platform delivers detailed, yet easy to digest, reviews of crypto projects.

Since its inception in 2021, the platform has grown rapidly to become one of the most followed sources for crypto and DeFi protocol news and information of new projects. Their communities across Twitter and Telegram tally to well over 60,000 - filled with crypto enthusiasts from all corners of the world. Another impressive aspect of the Gollum's Gems community is how uniting it is - people from all different walks of life are brought together with their shared love of cryptocurrencies. Their AMAs, which are 'ask me anything' voice chats with projects hosted on Telegram, fetch well over 700 listeners on a good day, with the record being 1800 listeners. As one of the internet's biggest crypto review hubs, the team at Gollum's Gems strive to be objective and neutral, they achieve this by not only sharing the strengths of a cryptocurrency projects but also the limitations and pitfalls. Not only are that, the team is keen to educate the community also on the general risks of trading cryptocurrencies.

"Crypto is becoming more and more mainstream and with that comes new waves of investors that are vulnerable to scams and other risks seen in the space. To counter that, we have a built a supportive and friendly community that work together to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of projects," said the owner of Gollum's Gems. The rapidly evolving space will undoubtedly only grow but one thing will always stay the same according to the team at Gollum's Gems, "we will continue to welcome new people into our community and learn together about cryptocurrencies."

About Gollum's Gems:

Gollum's Gems is an online platform that reviews cryptocurrencies to provide investors with a basis to conduct their own due diligence.

